‘Me-time’ for Hemel mums at creative club

A new group aims to give Hemel mums a little ‘me time’ to engage in something creative together. T

The First Mummies’ Club was founded by Hemel mum, Lisa Timms, after she couldn’t find a local evening craft group to attend.

The group meets twice a month at the Fishery Wharf café in Boxmoor.

Some weeks, talented local craftspeople share their skills, while on other weeks Lisa guides the women through a craft project which isn’t too ambitious to achieve within the two hours, with a tea and cake break halfway through.

For full details, see www.facebook.com/firstmummiesclub