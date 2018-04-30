Mayor joins volunteers to clean up Berkhamsted’s canal

Mayor of Dacorum David Collins dived in to help care for the Grand Union Canal, when he assisted the Towpath Taskforce, a group of local people who volunteer with the Canal & River Trust every month to help keep the canal looking neat and tidy.

Mr Collins helped with tasks including removing litter from the towpath and cutting back overgrown trees and bushes.

Emily Nicholas, from the Canal & River Trust, said: “Our waterways help bring communities together so it’s important we look after them. Its lovely to be working with this team of volunteers as they always have boundless amount of energy and a real enthusiasm for caring for the waterways, which is great to see.

“The canal here in Berkhamsted is always busy with boaters and visitors enjoying a stroll and, thanks to the dedication of volunteers, our waterways are a great place to visit throughout the year.

“Being outside along the canal is great way to spend your day and being out on the towpath can make a difference to your health and wellbeing and really brighten up your day.”

For more information on the Canal & River Trust including how to volunteer, see www.canalrivertrust.org.uk