Markyate curry chef wins award

Curry chef Ansar Miah, from Markyate Spice restaurant, has proved he is hot stuff by scooping a top curry award at the national Curry Life Awards.

Ansar was once again voted Best Chef in the region at the annual national awards.

He was presented with his trophy in front of an audience of more than 700 people at a gala event hosted by the journalist and broadcaster Jon Snow at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

A total of 500,000 votes were counted in this year's awards, run by Curry Life magazine.

Magazine editor Syed Belal said: “We have been championing the British curry cuisine for many years and despite being hit hard by several recessions, it has managed to survive and flourish.

“There are pressing issues that need to be resolved, such as relaxing overseas work permits and a sensible discussion about spiralling business rates, but the awards ceremony was about recognition and celebration of much loved British curry.”

Restaurateur Gyash Uddin, who runs the multi award-winning Markyate Spice restaurant, said: “It’s great honour to be recognised and I would like to thank my team for their hard work and our customers who’ve inspired us to keep improving and experimenting.

“Diners have a real appreciation of Indian cuisine nowadays and aren’t going to settle for second best.

"I’m just happy that our award-wining chef contributed towards curry being the British national dish.”