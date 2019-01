Congratulations to the four mummies who welcomed their babies into the world at Bedford Hospital on New Year’s Day!

The quartet of arrivals were all boys, beginning with Ana-Maria Birsaniuc’s son Drashya who was delivered at 12.37am weighing 6Ibs 6oz.

She said: “I am so happy to start the New Year with my precious healthy baby boy!

“Thanks to all the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital for your help in safely bringing in to the world the new addition to the family.”