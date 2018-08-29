Man wanted after car driven at door staff outside Lancer pub in Leighton Buzzard

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a serious incident in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers want to speak to Liam Loughran, 21, from Hemel Hempstead, in connection with the incident, in which a vehicle was driven at door staff outside The Lancer public house at approximately 2am on Sunday, August 5.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, and would like to trace Liam.

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce, investigating, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may know of his whereabouts, or who has seen him, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who sees Liam is urged not to approach him, but is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 40/16265/18, or by using Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.