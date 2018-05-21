Man is hospitalised after assault in ‘busy Bovingdon Market’

A man was left needing hospital treatment after he was assaulted at Bovingdon market.

The 41-year-old was set on by three other men following a row at the market, on Chesham Road, at about midday on Saturday (May 19).

One of the men was white, in his 40s, of average build, 5ft 10in tall and with short black hair. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, black boots, a hat and sunglasses.

The second man is white, stocky, in his early 20s, with short light brown hair. He was shorter than the first man, wearing grey joggers, black trainers and no top.

The third man is white, aged around 18, tanned and stocky. He was shorter than the two other men and was wearing a light sandy coloured vest with sparkly gold writing, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The victim suffered cuts to his head and hands and fractures to his ankle.

DC Jane Swift said: “This was a vicious attack, during which the victim lost consciousness. Thankfully this was regained.

“The incident took place in a very busy location so I am confident that there are witnesses who canhelp us.

“Please email jane.swift@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting D1/18/4159.”