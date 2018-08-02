Man in court after causing closure of M25

A man has been charged with causing a public nuisance following the closure of the M25 on Tuesday evening (July 31).

Dayle Smith, 30, of Bingham Close, Hemel Hempstead, will appear at Hatfield Remand Court today.

Following his arrest on Tuesday he was medically assessed by health professionals before being returned to custody and charged by officers.

Police were called at 4.05pm to reports of concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge over the M25 at London Colney.

The motorway was closed in both directions, between J21A to J22 clockwise and J21 and J23 anti-clockwise, to allow officers to work to bring the man to safety.

Officers on motorbikes filtered through the traffic on the motorway to check on motorists.

Highways Agency traffic officers were also in attendance, as well as staff from Herts County Council and neighbouring police forces.

The teams worked to turn vehicles around and direct them off the M25, but due to the length of the tailbacks this was a slow process. Those with medical concerns or conditions were prioritised.

The closure also caused congestion on surrounding routes and local roadworks were postponed to prevent the flow of traffic being further hindered.

A police spokkesman said: “We appreciate that the situation was frustrating. Our priority was to get the man safely off the bridge and motorists on their way as soon as possible. The motorway was re-opened just after 9.30pm.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience during a challenging evening.”