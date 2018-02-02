Man failed for beating his pregnant partner

A Berkhamsted man has been jailed for two years after assaulting his pregnant former partner.

Umar Sheikh, 25 , of St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, assault causing actual bodily harm and driving with no insurance.

St Albans Crown Court heard that in September 2017 Sheikh spat and slapped the woman before physically ejecting her from their flat, causing her bruising.

One month later, while that incident was still being investigated, Sheikh punched the woman in the face following an argument.

As a result she suffered a suspected fractured eye socket and detached retina.

He then got into her car and drove it off before damaging it in a collision.

He was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court to a total of 21 months in prison for these offences and a further three in relation to previous unrelated offences.

Detective Constable Andy Batey said: “The victim has suffered both physical injury and psychological harm because of Sheikh’s actions.

“Fortunately she is now moving on with her life free from the abuse she suffered because of him. I hope this sentencing enables her to continue this process.

“I would like to thank her for her bravery throughout the investigation and court hearings.”

Anyone affected or concerned by domestic abuse can call the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline free and in confidence on 08 088 088 088 or visit the Herts Sunflower website at www.hertssunflower.org