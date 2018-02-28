Man comes to aid of teenage woman sexually assaulted in Hemel Hempstead

A man who helped a woman shortly after she was sexually assaulted could hold information which may help a police investigation.

Officers are investigating the sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead, which happened at around 6.45pm on Saturday February 24.

The 19-year-old woman was walking along Hillfield Road when she was approached from behind by a man who touched her inappropriately. She then screamed for help and a member of the public came to her aid.

Detective Constable Laura Brine said: “I’m appealing for the man who came to the victim’s aid to get in touch as he will have information that can assist our investigation.

“The offender is described as a man with olive skin, aged between 45 and 55 years old, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and he was wearing a long coat and flat cap. If you saw anyone in the area matching this description around the time stated please get in touch as you may be able to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Laura Brine or DC Paul Sammons by emailing Laura.brine@herts.pnn.police.uk or Paul.sammons@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/18/1752, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.