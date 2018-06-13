Man charged with Hemel Hempstead murder

A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old in Hemel Hempstead.

Richard Martin, from Barley Croft, Hemel Hempstead, was charged last night following the death of a man from Leverstock Green.

He will appear at Hatfield Remand Court today.

Officers attended an address in Malmes Croft, Hemel Hempstead, on Monday, June 11, following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

Once inside the address, the body of a man was discovered.

Detective Inspector Phil Moss said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this man’s death and significant enquiries are ongoing.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that we believe that this is an isolated incident involving two people who are known to each other.

“While we conduct our enquiries you should expect to see police officers in the local area.”

Anyone who believes they have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 607 of June 11 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report