Man charged in connection with murder of David Molloy in Hemel Hempstead

A further person has been charged in connection with the murder of David Molloy in Hemel Hempstead.

Paul Smith, aged 48 from Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

He has been bailed to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, April 27.

Police were called at 2.21am on Tuesday (March 13) to Saturn Way following reports of a stabbing.

David, aged 24, was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been supported by both the force and the local community - who rallied recently to celebrate what would have been his 25th birthday.

A number of other people have been charged and arrested in connection with the incident.