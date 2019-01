A man has been arrested following the disappearance of a woman in Hemel Hempstead.

Police were called to a property in Ritcroft Street at 9.54pm on Sunday (January 13).

The woman, who is aged in her 50s, has been missing since around 9.30am the same day. Enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

A 55-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested in connection with the woman’s disappearance.