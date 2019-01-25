Man arrested following erratic driving on the A41 near Hemel Hempstead

A man was arrested after police officers noticed his erratic driving on the A41.

A white Audi A5 was stopped at the Bourne End services just off the bypass after officers signalled for the driver to stop on Thursday, January 17. After getting out of the car the motorist then ran off from police.

A significant search was conducted and with the help of officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, Intervention, Firearms, the Dog Unit and the police helicopter, the man was found in Berkhamsted and arrested.

> A 27 year old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon (knives), theft (of bank cards) and driving without insurance. He has been released under investigation while Hertfordshire Police enquiries continue.