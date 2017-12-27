Man airlifted to hospital after Christmas Day crash on M1 in Hemel Hempstead

A man was airlifted to hospital following a collision at junction 8 of the M1 in Hemel Hempstead.

At 10am on December 25, Magpas Air Ambulance Doctor Sam Todd and paramedic Oliver Robinson landed on the northbound side where a car had rolled and a man was ejected from a vehicle.

The patient, who is in his 30s, was safely moved into the back of a land ambulance by an EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and a Fire & Rescue Service crew.

The man had sustained multiple injuries, and the Magpas crew sedated him, providing him with A&E level care at the roadside. The doctor and paramedic team then flew the man to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, the patient was in a critical condition.

The Magpas Air Ambulance helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient to the hospital were Chief Pilot Richard Eastwood and crew member George Phillips.

A BASICS doctor, the Highways Agency and Hertfordshire Police were also in attendance.

The incident caused a huge tailback of traffic, but normal traffic conditions were in place within three hours.