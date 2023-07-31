News you can trust since 1858
Major accident closes M1 in both directions near Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

A serious accident has closed the M1 near Junction 8, Hemel Hempstead.

The motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 6 (Bricket Wood) and Junction 8.

Hertfordshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers remain on the scene.

Police are on the scene. Image submitted.Police are on the scene. Image submitted.
Drivers can expect delays of up to an hour on the M1 southbound, on approach to the closure at J8.

There is around six miles of congestion.

The closure is likely to be in force for a considerable time today.

Diversions are in place.

Drivers should note, there is no access on to the M1 from the M25 and those travelling further afield should consider the M40.

Further information is available on the National Highways website.

Updates to follow.