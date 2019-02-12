M1 reopens following major accident near Hemel Hempstead

Traffic was at a standstill on the M1 this morning after a car crash on the southbound carriageway near Hemel Hempstead.

Emergency services were called at about 7.10am to reports that a Mercedes Sprinter and a Vauxhall Movano had been in a crash.

Police said that any injuries sustained by people involved were believed to be minor.

Three out of four lanes were closed on the M1 southbound by junction eight for Hemel Hempstead and there were about 50 minute queues tailing back from the scene to junction 10.

Highways England say this incident is now clear.