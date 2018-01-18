Lord Chancellor’s visit to Berkhamsted hospice shop

The newly appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice popped into the Hospice of St Francis’ Berkhamsted charity shop last Friday.

South West Herts MP David Gauke is pictured signing up a donation to the hospice’s gift aid scheme with volunteer of 15 years, Anne Davies.

There’s a chance to find out more about the work of the Berkhamsted-based Hospice of St Francis and the services on offer at its health and wellbeing Spring Centre, by dropping in to Tring Library tomorrow, Thursday.

A team from the Spring Centre will be there from 1pm to 3pm for the library’s New Year, New You!health and wellbeing week, and you can enjoy arts and crafts and mini-hand massages.