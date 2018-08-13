London fashion week beckons for Hemel hairstylist

Hemel salon owner Lacey Brown will be styling models for the catwalk at London Fashion Week next month.

Lacey, who owns Lacey Brown Hair and Beauty in Old Town, has been accepted on to the Label.M session team for the event, from September 14 to 18. Label.M, the fashion branch of the Toni & Guy brand, is the official sponsor of London Fashion Week, and its stylists have the opportunity to work with a variety of designers.

Lacey said: “I’m very excited. I think the atmosphere will be buzzing.”

Lacey and three of her stylists recently made the semi-final heat of the national L’Oreal Colour Trophy competition, with stylist Beth Woolaway winning a Best in Region award.