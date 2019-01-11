Life sentence for “callous and ruthless” killer who murderer woman in Hemel Hempstead

A man who committed murder by running a woman down in Hemel’s Queensway has been handed a life jail sentence.

Simon Whittle, 49, of Fletcher Way, will serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

He was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty four days earlier of the killing of Natalie Hastings on January 14 last year.

Judge Gratwicke said: “On the clearest of evidence you carried out the brutal and merciless killing of Natalie Hastings.

“She was alone and anyone who watched the CCTV could only feel sickness and revulsion.

You pursued her, you made your intentions clear, not just by what you did but as you hunted her down.

“You are, in my judgement, a callous and ruthless individual who will unleash extreme violence to anyone who crosses your path.”

Detective Constable Heidi Kerlin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Simon Whittles despicable actions that night have left Natalie’s family devastated and although this sentence will not bring her back I hope that it can go some way to helping them cope with their devastation, as they try and move forwards with their life without her.”

In a victim impact statement, Natalie’s sister Stacey said: “There is no better friend than a sister and no better sister than Natalie. Natalie lived for life, she had a passion for everything that life had to offer and a heart that was made of solid gold.

“Her laugh and love was infectious and the bond I shared with my sister even in death is unbreakable. I can’t even begin to brush the surface of her loss and what it has done to our family.”