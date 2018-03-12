Leverstock Green man’s 12-marathon challenge

A Leverstock Green man is planning to run 12 marathons during 2018, in aid of Ataxia UK.

Ataxia is an umbrella term for a group of rare neurological disorders that affect balance, co-ordination and speech. There are many different types of ataxia that affect people in different ways, and it is fairly rare, with only about 10,000 people diagnosed in the UK.

James Tattersall, aged 24, decided to undertake his marathon feat to raise awareness of the little-known condition.

James, a technician for the Building Research Establishment, in Watford, said: “My girlfriend’s sister suffers from it and is now fully wheelchair bound. She led a perfectly normal life until she was about 14 when she was diagnosed.”

James has already completed his first marathon of the year, the Rayne Challenge, in Essex in February, and his next one is coming up this Sunday in Nottingham.

His last marathon of the year will be the Portsmouth Marathon on December 23.

To support James, see www.ataxia.org.uk/appeal/12in2018