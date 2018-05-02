Knifepoint rapist gets nine years behind bars for attack in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been jailed for the sickening knifepoint rape of a woman while she worked.

Piotr Metrycki, 32, of no fixed address, has been jailed for nine years after he pleaded guilty to the crime at St Albans crown court.

The attack happened in February at a business premises on Marlowes. The 21-year-old victim was at work at the time, and was targeted in a staff area. During the attack she was also punched in the face.

The victim immediately disclosed what had happened to a colleague and a customer. Police were called and Metrycki was located and arrested quickly by officers within a mile of the location of the attack.

Judge Bright praised the victim for her bravery in facing her attacker in court. He described the incident as an ‘extremely traumatic, horrifying incident’.

Metrycki was sentenced on Monday April 30, and will be subject to a four year licence on release.

Detective Constable David Herring, from the Herts Constabulary sexual offences investigation team, said: “I commend the victim’s incredible bravery, not only in reporting the attack to us so quickly, but throughout the whole case. It is thanks to her courage that Metrycki will now be in prison.

“He subjected the victim to a horrendous attack and I hope that this significant sentence goes some way in helping her as she recovers from this very traumatic ordeal.”

Any resident in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual assault can contact Herts SARC for practical and emotional support. Herts SARC is an independent service, to contact them call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org