Kitten and mum looking for a loving home

Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Cats Protection is looking for a caring home for a young mother cat and her daughter.

The mother cat, Cleo, is only about 11 months old herself, and a gorgeous grey and orange marble colour.

Kitten Luna

She is a very gentle little lady who loves to be around people, though shy on first meeting.

Her daughter, Luna, is about 17 weeks old. She is tabby and white.

They will be homed together.

Both are beautifully natured cats and happy to have loads of strokes and cuddles and always ready for a game.

You will need the time for loads of playing as they are both still very young and up for anything!

They have both been though a lot in their young lives and are now looking for that forever home where they can feel loved and safe.

They would be happier in an older family/mature family quieter environment and they would love a secure garden to wander in after they have had their extended settling-in period.

If you could offer these two young ladies a home, give Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Cats Protection a ring today on 0345 371 1851 or visit www.cats.org.uk