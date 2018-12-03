Kings Langley teenager to perform with top ballet troupe

A Kings Langley teenager has been named as one of the new Young Cast members in Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet, which premieres next year.

Matt Cotton, aged 18, is a student at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

He will be making his debut with Matthew Bourne’s award-winning dance company New Adventures when it embarks on a UK tour next year.

Matt, who will be performing in Romeo and Juliet, when the production visits London's Sadler's Wells from August 19 to 31 was one of more than 1,000 young dancers who auditioned to be Young Cast members earlier this year, following a call-out by New Adventures for young dancers aged 16 to 19 currently in training.

Matt discovered his passion for dancing at the age of eight when he went to a ballet class to keep a friend company.

Since then he has performed with the Royal Ballet Company, the English National Ballet, Tap Attack and Quicksilver Rambert Youth Company.