Keen runner Alex set to promote school exercise scheme in Herts

A graduate of the University of Hertfordshire has become the county’s first Daily Mile co-ordinator.

The Daily Mile is a simple, free scheme that gets children out of the classroom for 15 minutes every day to run or jog at their own pace with their classmates, making them fitter, healthier and better able to concentrate in class.

Taking up the post funded by Sport England, Alex Varran will be responsible for encouraging and supporting as many schools as possible to adopt the Daily Mile.

Keen runner Alex said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role.

“With one in four of our schoolchildren deemed to be overweight or obese by the time they leave primary school, and with growing issues around the mental wellbeing of young people, the Daily Mile can make a marked and lasting difference to the lives of our young people.

“How we might link it to our junior Parkrun programmes, and a host of other initiatives is very exciting, and I am delighted that we already have some fantastic Daily Mile case studies in the county.

“These demonstrate how schools have embraced the programme, for not only the health and wellbeing of their pupils, but as a key factor in whole school improvement.”

Alex’s plans include athlete visits to participating schools, with high-profile sportsmen and women acting as role models for pupils, plus a countywide celebration event for schools taking part in The Daily Mile, linked to the finals of the Herts Schools Games programme.

Alex, who is studying part time for a Master’s degree in Sports Business and Leadership at Loughborough University, is available to visit schools and address leadership teams and governors on how the Daily Mile can be embedded in school life. Email a.varran2@herts.ac.uk