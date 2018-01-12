Joint leadership for two Berkhamsted schools?

A pair of Berkhamsted church schools could deepen their links by merging with a single governing body.

Victoria Infant & Nursery School and The Thomas Coram School already have a joint executive headteacher.

Now parents, staff, pupils and the local community are being asked for their thoughts on becoming the Castle Church of England Federation.

Executive headteacher Rob Halls said: “Our two Christian school families have always worked closely together, but by formalising this collaboration within a federation, we’re able to fully integrate teaching and learning experiences and pool resources – putting all our energies into making sure each individual pupil achieves their full potential.”

Under the proposal both schools will still operate from their existing sites and keep their separate names and uniforms.

It is a priority for both schools to continue the close working relationship with the other neighbouring school, Swing Gate Infant and Nursery School. The consultation will run until February 16.

To see the proposal and take part visit www.victoria.herts.sch.uk/our-school/our-collaboration orwww.thomascoram.herts.sch.uk/collaboration/