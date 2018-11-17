Jog in your Christmas jumper for Herts hospice charity

Registration is now under way for Rennie Grove’s popular Jingle Bell Jog.

The festive event returns to St Albans on Sunday, December 2, but this year the usual red Santa suits will make way for a swarm of elves, reindeers, snowflakes and stars, as participants are invited to wear their own Christmas jumper or outfit for the big day.

This lively annual 5K jog and 1.5K fun run in aid of local hospice care attracts droves of participants of all ages every year, including tots in pushchairs.

Entry is £12 for over-16s, £8 for ages 10 to 15.

To register, visit www.renniegrove.org/jinglebelljog