It’s official - in Hemel Hempstead women drivers are better

Hemel Hempstead is one of the few places in the UK where women are more likely to pass their driving tests than men are.

According to the government statistics, women had a pass rate of 48 per cent last year, whereas men’s pass rate was only 40 per cent.

Out of 327 tests centres only 49 reported women as having a higher pass rate last year.

Women in Hemel also have one of the best pass rates nationally, well above the UK average of 38.3 per cent.

However men in Hemel were below the national average, as across the UK men had a 44.12 per cent chance of passing their test.

The figures were compiled by www.absolutereg.co.uk