Injured veterans take to the slopes in Hemel

Armed Forces veterans who have suffered life-changing injury or illnesses got to experience winter sports for the first time at Hemel Hempstead’s Snow Centre.

Help for Heroes ran a taster winter sports session to inspire and empower veterans to take up skiing or snowboarding as part of their recovery.

Inspired by the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, 17 wounded, injured and sick veterans from across the UK hit the slopes for the first time since their injuries, in three different sessions – sit-skiing, skiing and snowboarding.

Help for Heroes is the leader in delivering recovery for former servicemen and women. In the past year alone, the charity has put on 300 sporting events across 50 different areas enabling over 1,800 wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans to take part in adaptive sports.

Adaptive ski coach for Help for Heroes, Ian McClune, said: “Sport plays a big part in the recovery journey for our veterans and service personnel who have been wounded, injured or sick as a result of their service.

“It gives them a second chance at life and enables them to regain their purpose and sense of confidence.

“It was our hope that the Paralympic Games would inspire veterans to try winter sports for the first time and it is great to see this happen.

“We encourage anyone that might want to try sport for the first time post-injury to be inspired by these athletes and they too could experience the power of sport in their day-to-day lives.”

Anyone wishing to get involved with Winter Sports as part of their recovery can visit www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/get-support