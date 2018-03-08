IN PICTURES: Ukulele festival hits the right note

Ukulele-players hit all the right notes when Berkhamsted hosted its seventh ‘Ukes for Unicef’ ukulele festival.

Groups ranging from URP!, UkieToones, Katie’s Jumping Fleas and Ver Players all showed their skills, while star performers included Phil Doleman and The Fog, and The Mad Axe Murderers.

There were also buskers from across the three counties in the High Street for most of the day who kept shoppers entertained and helped to raise a £226.52 in the Unicef collection tins.

The evening concert was another highlight, with Rag House from St Albans and Got Rhythm’s swing and jazz. Zoe Bestel also came all the way from Scotland before the roaring finale from Ukolade.

Overall the day raised £3,225.74 and more donations are being made though the Just Giving page.

Next year’s festival will be on February 23, 2019.