Firefighters tackled a large crop blaze on Sunday (August 25) as temperatures soared in Hemel Hempstead.

A Herts Fire spokesman said: "Crews worked hard in arduous conditions to prevent the crop fire spreading in to the adjoining fields and endangering the nearby stables and gardens.

Credit: Green Watch Hemel

"We also had assistance from Herts Police along side one of the NPAS helicopters who checked the area for hotspots. Well done all."

