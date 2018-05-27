Hot Rod cars raise cash for Berkhamsted hospice

Mayor of Dacorum David Collins at the Hot Rods show
The memory of a former Dacorum Borough Council employee was honoured at a Hot Rods custom car show where more than 90 cars motored along in support.

The event raised £2,000 for the mayor’s charity, The Hospice of St Francis and was co-organised by chief executive Sally Marshall, in memory of her late husband Peter Mills, a Hot Rods enthusiast.

Sally said: “It was a lovely day and a fitting tribute to Peter. We are very grateful to the local businesses that donated to the tombola and auction and helped raise such a fantastic sum of money.”

Mayor of Dacorum David Collins is pictured at the Hot Rods car show.