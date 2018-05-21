Hospice at home service for children in Hertfordshire

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is joining other hospice care providers in the UK to raise the profile of children’s palliative care during Children’s Hospice Week from May 21 to 27.

Rennie Grove provides a specialist 24/7 children’s hospice at home service for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions in parts of Herts and Bucks. Its team of specialist children’s nurses provide flexible care tailored to each family’s needs to ensure that the children enjoy the best quality of life possible. And when the time comes, every child and family has the choice to receive specialist end-of-life care at home.

The charity is currently caring for 41 babies, children and young people.