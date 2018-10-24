Herts youngsters scouting for adventure

More than 500 scouts from across the county took to the Welsh hills at the weekend, to compete in the 51st annual Peak Assault Challenge.

For two days the teams scoured the fells, carrying their own kit, food and water searching for check points. Having been given a map, and a list of grid references they had to find the check points and punch their scorecards.

The more difficult to reach checkpoints scored higher – but with a strict time limit and penalties for a late return the teams had to decide how to maximise their score.

Scout leader Jan Maddern told the Gazette: “Our young members really are outstanding, they showed sheer determination, teamwork, problem solving, and true grit with most teams actually running to the finish line on Day 2 fully laden.

“We really do teach skills for life.”