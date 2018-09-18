Herts Valleys health boss up for top award

A health boss has been nominated for the ‘executive of the year’ award for her leadership.

Kathryn Magson, chief executive of Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), will be a finalist at the annual Health Service Journal awards.

She was nominated by staff, GPs and patients from across the Trust.

Kathryn said: “I am overwhelmed by the positive feedback that was submitted by the organisation.

“But this external endorsement is really a testament to the staff, GPs and patient representatives who have worked tirelessly to bring about the improvements in performance and services that we all want for our patients.”

Under her leadership Herts Valleys CCG rose in the NHS England rankings and now has a ‘good’ rating.

Nicolas Small, chair of Hert Valleys CCG, said: “From day one Kathyrn has shown tremendous drive and commitment to bringing about the necessary changes so that CCG is now performing well and is fit for the future.

“She has galvanised the whole organisation behind our improvement agenda.”

John Wigley, a patient representative for the CCG, was full of praise for the nominee.

He said: “From the patient point of view Kathryn is very approachable and takes an interest not only in the overall patient engagement process. The experience, enthusiasm and direction she has brought to the CCG has helped patients to feel that there is a real place within the organisation for the patient voice to be heard.”

All finalists will now present their submissions to a judging panel in October, with the winners announced at a ceremony in London on November 21.

West Herts CCG is also in line for awards in two other categories. These include for a partnership with Central London to improve home oxygen services.

And a partnership with West Essex in the ‘support for carers’ category.