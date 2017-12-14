Herts Police: “Please don’t dial 999 just because it’s been snowing and you want advice on travel routes”

999 should not be used to ask police for the safest travel routes in the snow.

That is the message from Herts Police, after the received a huge number of inappropriate calls on Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Richard Liversidge said: “On Sunday we received more than 600 extra 999 calls compared to an average Sunday, and a significant number of these were not in relation to emergency incidents.

“Among the calls received by our busy call handlers were requests for the best travel routes in the snow.

“This is clearly not an emergency situation where life or property is at risk or a crime is in action. In fact, this type of request is not a police matter and there are other agencies that you should go to for this information.

“When people use the 999 number inappropriately it could delay our response to those who need of an immediate police response.”

999 should be dialled if someone is injured, being threatened or is in danger; if there is a risk of injury to someone or a risk of serious damage to property; when a crime is in progress or you suspect; if there is a serious incident which needs immediate police attendance; or if someone suspected of a crime is nearby.”