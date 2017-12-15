Herts NHS bosses say: remember your repeat prescriptions over festive period

Health bosses have issued a reminder to stock up on repreat prescriptions before the Christmas period begins.

Pharmacists usually require around four working days to order any prescription, with the number of bank holidays meaning that can be over a week during Christmas.

Now is also a good time to ensure you have a well-stocked medicine cabinet. You can buy a wide range of basic medicines that will help treat minor illnesses including coughs, colds and flu from your local pharmacy.

It is also worth checking your GP practice’s opening times over the festive period.

And the Gazette will publish a list of pharmacy Christmas opening times.

People needing urgent care overnight can call the 24-hour NHS111 service which will advise patients on suitable alternative services to meet their needs.

The service will also helppatients access the GP out-of-hours service to receive treatment overnight.

In the case of serious injury or illness, the NHS 111 service can despatch an ambulance to the patient or advise them on emergency options.

For immediate, life-threatening emergencies you should always dial 999.