Herts LGBTQ group shortlisted for award

YC Herts has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Children and Young People Now Awards, for its work with Who Not What, a group dedicated to giving a voice to young lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning communities in Herts.

Formed in 2014, the group of young people looks at services and education available throughout Herts and conducts regular consultations to hear the views and opinions of young LGBTQ people aged 11 to 25 who live, work or are educated in the county. It also works to raise awareness of issues that young LGBTQ face and the services available to support them.

The service is one of nine nominees in the category and the winners will be announced on November 21.