Herts in top ten regions for speeding offences and highest recorded speeds

The UK’s speeding hotspots and the locations of the country’s most active speed cameras have been revealed by new research.

More than 100,000 speeding offences were recorded in Hertfordshire between 2016 and 2018, the sixth highest in the country.

The county also had three separate offences in the top ten for highest recorded speeds over the limit.

One driver came third for the country clocking 137mph in a 40mph road in 2017.

Another two drivers came forth and eight in the list, driving at 132mph and 123mph respectively in a 40mph zone.

A freedom of information request to forces across the UK has uncovered where drivers are most likely to be caught and fined as well as revealing the shocking excess speeds of some drivers.

The data shows that the worst offender caught between January 2016 and May 2018 was a driver in Merseyside, who was recorded doing 98mph above the posted speed limit – 148mph in a 50mph zone. In terms of outright speed, one driver in Gloucestershire was charged with hitting 167mph in a 70mph zone.

The research, by comparison site GoCompare, found that Avon and Somerset police recorded by far the most speeding offences – more than twice the next closest force.

In total it recorded 386,969 speeding offences between 2016 and 2018, with Bedfordshire Police reporting the second highest number of offences at 143,052.

As well as the drivers in Merseyside and Gloucestershire it revealed one reckless motorist who hit 113mph in a 30mph zone and another recorded driving at 137mph in a 40mph area.