Herts hospice charity thanks all its supporters

Blizzards, a heatwave and rainstorms were just some of the challenges overcome by supporters and fundraisers who came together in aid of local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care during 2018.

The Beast from the East couldn’t stop volunteer extreme weather drivers turning out with their 4x4s to ensure Hospice at Home nurses could reach their patients in March, while 350 runners braved 30C heat to take part in the charity’s first ever Farm Run obstacle course in July.

When the weather broke, undeterred by torrential downpours, 1,500 runners tackled Rennie Grove’s flagship fundraising Herts 10K in Harpenden in October.

All sorts of people across Herts, Bucks and beyond showed their commitment to a cause close to their hearts by walking, running, jogging, swimming and skinny-dipping their way through the year in Rennie Grove fundraising ventures.

Many have devoted hours of their time as street collectors, trustees, family support listeners, complementary therapists, receptionists, event marshals, shop helpers, van drivers and more – while thousands have dipped into their pockets to sponsor and make donations and promoted the work of Rennie Grove via social media.

Chief executive Stewart Marks said: “I’d like to thank all our supporters and fundraisers for everything they have done throughout the year for Rennie Grove Hospice Care, a cause that is clearly close to many people’s hearts. Each contribution, large or small, is valued and important to everyone at Rennie Grove as we continue to provide support and nursing care to thousands of local patients with life-limiting illness and their families. We really couldn’t do it without you.”

For more information, visit www.renniegrove.org