Herts golfers raise £3,150 for Abbots Langley charity

Abbots Langley charity DEMAND Design and Manufacture for Disability has received a £3,150 donation from the Batchworth Park Golf Club Seniors.

The money was raised at various fundraising events during 2017, including the highlight of Batchworth’s fundraising calendar, the annual Turkey Trot in December.

More than 70 members braved foul weather to enjoy a round of golf, a Christmas lunch, a bottle raffle and a lively auction, contributing over £4,000 to the fundraising total which was shared between the club’s two Captain’s Charities for 2017.

The funds will help to cover the costs of designing and manufacturing made-to-measure custom products to help people with disabilities to live comfortably and stay independent.

Seniors Club captain Jack Debnam said: “I have seen at first hand the care and diligence DEMAND put into their work. They truly make lives better.”

DEMAND spokesman Denise Gillies said: “We are most grateful to the Batchworth Park Seniors for selecting DEMAND as a charity of the year for 2017.

“We rely on support from our local community to continue with the life-transforming design and manufacturing projects we take on month after month.

“Their donation will make a real positive difference to the people we help.”

You can find out more about DEMAND’s work and upcoming fundraising events by visiting their website www.DEMAND.org.uk