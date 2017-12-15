Hertfordshire village wants speed limit cut

A village community hope to keep themselves safe from dangerous late night drivers by lowering its speed limit to 20mph.

The Northchurch Go 20 group were formed last month, over concerns of repeated speeding through their small village which sits between Berkhamsted and Tring.

But they have already started conversations with council bosses about potential traffic calming measures, coordinated their own study of traffic issues, and have gatherednearly 2,000 signatures for an online petition.

Committee member Gareth Hawden told the Gazette: “It’s something that concerns everyone in Northchurch, from children to OAPs. We’ve got support from the schools, the parish council, even the pub and shops have offered their support.

“When the council record speeds they do it by the average, but at certain times of day the traffic is virtually stationary, while sometimes you can get cars go through at 80-90mph late at night.

“My own house is right on the High Street, and I’m well aware of what happens.”

There have been a number of incidents in Northchurch in recent years, including the death of a nine-year-old girl in October after she was involved in a collision with a van.

Mr Hawden said: “We wouldn’t say anything about that specific incident, but speeding traffic in general is a danger.

“We’d like to see cars slowing to 20mph, whether by changing the speed limit or introducing calming measures like traffic lights.

“We have professionals working up various options, and the council have costed up some plans.”

To sign the petition or to report incidents relating to speeding traffic in Northchurch, visit https://www.northchurchgo20.org/