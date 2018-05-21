Hertfordshire’s Mass Health Walk beats the record

Hertfordshire’s fourth annual Mass Health Walk beat all previous records, with an impressive 815 people taking part to celebrate National Walking Month and Hertfordshire’s Year of Physical Activity.

The previous record was 620 walkers.

Organised by Hertfordshire County Council, the Mass Health Walk aims to get as many Herts residents as possible walking on the same day.

Volunteers, as well as staff at council, NHS and Hertfordshire University sites, led 37 walks in total.

Herts Year of Physical Activity mascot, Yopa the Stag, attended several of the walks, to pose with walkers.