Hertfordshire residents would prefer council tax rises to even more service cuts

Hertfordshire residents would rather pay more council tax than see reductions in county council services, according to a new survey.

They were asked to make the choice in an online poll, as part of the county council’s budget setting process.

And more than two out of three respondents said they would rather pay more council tax.

The county council - which has cut £315million from its annual budget since 2010 - is about to begin making the financial decisions for the next year.

It is estimated they will have to cut a further £90million from their annual budget by 2022.

The results of the online survey are designed to influence the councillors’ decisions.

According to the survey 73 per cent of respondents believe spending should be reduced in council support services, 45 per cent said there should be reductions in libraries and other community services, and 37 per cent said spending on environment and planning should be cut.

12 per cent thought spending should be reduced on the support available for older people, the disabiled or those with a learning disability.

The results of the survey will be presented to a meeting of the council cabinet on Monday.