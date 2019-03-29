Hertfordshire man wanted in connection with a breach of a non-molestation order

A man is wanted in connection with a breach of a non-molestation order.

Kirk Patton, 37, of no fixed address, is sought by Herts Police.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/27041/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org