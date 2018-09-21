Heritage Trust seeks volunteer for Hemel exhibition

The Dacorum Heritage Trust (DHT) is the accredited museum for the Borough of Dacorum.

It exists as a museum store, with visiting access by appointment only.

In it are housed in excess of 110,000 artefacts relating to the history of the borough.

The collection includes documents, photographs and paintings that cover a wide period of time – from neolithic times (around 6,000 years ago) to the present day.

This gives a wonderful insight into the culture and long history of the Dacorum area.

The museum store is situated in the old fire station buildings in Clarence Road, Berkhamsted.

The buildings were specially converted and this is where all the artefacts are housed and catalogued.

The DHT is run by a full time collections manager, who is supported by three part-time staff members, a support assistant and a finance manager, along with a large and loyal group of volunteers.

If you would like to donate some of your time to the Heritage Trust, they are looking for an Exhibition Steward Volunteer to welcome and inform visitors at an exhibition being held in the Marlowes from Saturday October 20 until Wednesday October 31 .

The role will also involve:

Acting as a point of welcome and information;

Engaging in conversation with visitors about the exhibition;

Monitoring the safety of the exhibition and the visitors;

Monitoring capacity numbers within the exhibition space.

You will need the following skills for the role:

A keen interest in museum objects and the history of the local area;

Good people skills, with the ability to talk confidently to individuals and groups,

A friendly and approachable nature;

Enjoy being part of a team.

Full training will be given and you must be 18 and over to apply for the role.

For more information about volunteering with The Dacorum Heritage Trust, please contact the Volunteer Centre on 01442 247209 or visit us at The Roundhouse, Marlowes. We are open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.

Volunteer Centre Dacorum has supported over 400 organisations across Dacorum, helping them to find the volunteers they need to keep vital services running.