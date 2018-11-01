Here’s the fireworks displays taking place near Hemel this weekend!

It’s that time of the year again, with plenty of bonfire and fireworks events taking place across the region. Here’s a selection for families to enjoy:gh

NOVEMBER 2

* Abbots Langley fireworks event at Manor House playing fields. Gates open 6.30pm. Free entry, but collection for Watford Lions Club charities.

NOVEMBER 3

* Berkhamsted Rotary Fireworks night takes place at Berkhamsted Cricket Club in Castle Hill; gates open 6pm, display from 7pm. Bar and food available. Adults £8, children £6. Details from www.berkobang.org

* Hemel Hempstead (Camelot) RUFC have a display at their ground in Chaulden Lane. Gates open 5pm; fireworks from 7.30pm. Tickets on the night £7 (£20 family of 2 adults and up to 3 children). Discounts may be available on advance tickets from club shop/bar. Details from www.camelotrugby.co.uk/fireworks

NOVEMBER 4

* Hemel Hempstead Town FC hosts a display at Vauxhall Road from 6pm. Bar and hot food available. Adults £5, under-18s £1. (Limited parking so please respect neighbours)

NOVEMBER 10

* Leverstock Green Village Association’s fireworks display starts at 6.45pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. Adults £5, children/concessions £3. Details from www.lvga.org.uk