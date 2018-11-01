Here are the firework displays taking place in Bedfordshire this week!

It’s that time of the year again, with plenty of bonfire and fireworks events taking place across the county. Here’s a selection for families to enjoy:

NOVEMBER 2

* Blues Fireworks Display and Funfair, Bedford Blues Rugby Club, Goldington Road. The club promises another spectacular display which it hopes will attract another sell-out attendance. Gates open at 6pm for an evening of loud and colourful entertainment, with a funfair and bars, along with two displays – one especially for small children. Details: bedfordrugby.co.uk

* Ampthill Fireworks display at the Great Park. Not-for-profit event with any remaining funds donated to local charities. Music, food and amusements from 4pm. Details from info@ampthillfireworks.co.uk

NOVEMBER 3

*Stewkley fireworks display takes place on Saturday, November 3. It is being held in the field behind the Carpenters Arms pub and is organised by 1st Stewkley Scout Group. Entry is £15 for a family (two adults, two kids) or £5 per person with under-fives free. Hot food including a hog roast and drinks will be available at the pub from 6pm with the main display starting at around 7pm.

* Leighton Buzzard Rotary Fireworks, Brooklands School. Wrap up for an evening of bangs, sparkles and food.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk

* Luton Fireworks Spectacular returns to Popes Meadow this year on Saturday, November 3. The event is free and gates open at 6.30pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm. Car parking is available in all town centre car parks and disabled parking is available in the tennis courts car park in Wardown Park (accessed via Stockingstone Road/Old Bedford Road). Access to the site is via paved footpaths. London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) is again sponsor of the event.

* Santa Pod Raceway Fireworks Frenzy. The home of European drag racing has fireworks, monstyer tricks and stunt driving. Gates open 2pm with plenty of events and activities; fireworks at 6pm. Details from www.santapod.com

* BPFA fireworks display at Barford Road in Blunham (MK44 3ND). Barbecue, mulled wine and bar. Gates open 5pm; fireworks from 7pm. Adults £5, under-18s £1 (under-3s free).

NOVEMBER 4

* Dunstable Fireworks Display takes place at Dunstable Town Cricket Club, Lancot Park, Totternhoe, on Sunday November 4. The gates open at 5pm and fireworks will begin at 6.30pm. Tickets are prices at £4 for adults, £3 for children and family passes (for two adults and three children) at £13.

* Houghton Regis Fireworks Display takes place at Tithe Farm Recreation Ground, on Sunday, November 4 at 7pm. Gates open at 4pm for a fairground. Road closures run from 6pm until 9pm at Tithe Farm Road (from the junction of Recreation Road) to Hillborough Crescent, and from Hillborough Crescent shops to Grove Road. Parking available at Tithe Farm Primary School, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and Hawthorn Park School.

* Ampthill Round Table display at The Cross keys in Pulloxhill. Gates open 4pm, fireworks from 6pm with bonfire (weather/wind permitting). Barbecue, stalls and fairground rides. Adults £5, child £3 (family ticket £15). Pre-order online at www.pulloxhillfireworks.co.uk. Limited car parking available on site and at the lower school.