Hemel woman sings with rapper on charity single

Marie Gorton, aged 24, from Boxmoor, is one of seven performers with autism to sing on a charity single with J-Rock (John-Paul Horsley) from the group Big Brovaz.

Father-of-five J-Rock was put in touch with Anna Kennedy OBE, founder of autism charity Anna Kennedy Online, when one of his sons was diagnosed with autism.

Anna is a campaigner for autism and her annual show, Autism’s Got Talent, gives people with autism a chance to showcase their talent.

J-Rock decided to produce a charity single, a version of his 2003 hit Baby Boy, to raise awareness of autism.

The single, which was released to coincide with Autism Awareness Week, can be downloaded via iTunes for 99p.