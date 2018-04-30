Hemel woman’s nighttime walk in mum’s memory

A Hemel Hempstead woman will be walking 10 miles through the night, raising money for Michael Sobell Hospice in memory of her mum, who was cared for by the hospice before she passed away.

Becky Stephens is taking part in the hospice’s flagship fundraising event, The Ladies in the Night Walk, on Friday June 15, when hundreds of the charity’s supporters come together on one night to raise money and awareness for the hospice, based at Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood.

Becky said: “I’m going to be walking with my daughter and two of my friends.

“I’m doing this in my mum’s memory and also to give something back to the hospice.

“My mum spent five days in the hospice and I can’t thank them enough for the care and support they gave us all. My mum was in a lot of pain by the time she got there, and they managed to get on top of it and make her comfortable. That’s all she ever wanted.

“It’s not our local hospice but, at the time, the local one didn’t have any beds. It was a struggle to get a hospice. They wanted to put my mum in a home – something she really didn’t want.

“I really don’t know what we would have done without them. Thanks to their wonderful nurses, we were able to carry out my mum’s final wishes. Me and my family will always be so grateful for that.

“I will do this walk every year to help raise funds for this fantastic cause.”

Visit Becky’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/becky-goodman3

The Ladies in the Night Walk starts and ends at Michael Sobell Hospice. Walkers can choose from a new 10-mile route or a five-and-a-half-mile route, and this year’s event will have a Carnival theme. Register at www.michaelsobellhospice.co.uk or call 020 3826 2367 for more details.