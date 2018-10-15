Hemel woman joins the Boob Crew for breast cancer awareness

Sarah Hall, aged 30, from Hemel Hempstead, is one of eight inspirational women who have been affected by breast cancer and now form Avon and CoppaFeel’s newly created Boob Crew.

By sharing their own stories, the Boob Crew hope to reach five million women across the UK, raising awareness of the importance of self-checking.

Speaking first hand about their own breast cancer journey, the Boob Crew want to ensure that no woman is left in the dark about breast cancer, and every woman knows the signs and symptoms, and knows where to go to get help.

Sarah was diagnosed with a rare subtype of breast cancer, after finding a lump completely by chance when she was 27.

She said: “I’m ashamed to say that I wasn’t always a regular boob checker. Being in my 20s meant that it wasn’t really on my radar. When I was told that I had breast cancer, a rush of cold air went through me and I just burst into tears.”

Following a nine-month programme of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and 15 sessions of radiotherapy, Sarah has just celebrated two years of being cancer free.

She said: “It is so important that women of all ages are confident enough to trust their touch, know their normal and seek help if they do spot something.”